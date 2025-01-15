Cardi B accuses Offset of being a deadbeat dad in latest online rant

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage

Cardi B is putting Offset on blast yet again, accusing her estranged husband of neglecting their newborn and failing to step up as a father.

During a fiery X Spaces session on January 14, the Bodack Yellow rapper called out Offset for not being present for their three children — especially their four-month-old baby.

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn,” Cardi, 32, said via Billboard.

She went on to claim that Offset didn’t buy any Christmas gifts for their kids, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their youngest, despite splurging on presents for his children from other relationships.

“You didn’t bought my kids s**t on purpose to spite me,” Cardi alleged.

The Grammy winner also dragged Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward into her rant, saying, “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose,” without further elaboration.

The Bronx native also reflected on how much she supported Offset during their relationship, even prioritising his well-being over her own. “I used to pray for this person before I prayed for myself,” she said, adding that Offset had accused her of being “competitive” in their marriage.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024 after seven years of marriage, announcing her pregnancy with their third child the very next day.

The pair’s on-and-off relationship has been a rollercoaster, but Cardi’s latest accusations suggest the fallout is far from over.