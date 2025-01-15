Meghan Markle receives new title as Kate Middleton breaks cover

Meghan Markle and other members of the "super-rich class" have been slammed by a renowned columnist.

British columnist Tanya Gold appeared to describe the Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the global elite in her own words.

The award-winning journalist gave a new title to the Duchess, saying Meghan is a 'modern day Marie Antoinette' in a 'palace of denial', says columnist

The writer went on claiming that their world often looks like an airport lounge but "more often, it looks like a garden", such as the one depicted in "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix, "filled with tiny flowers and salad leaves".

Gold, in the London Evening Standard, writes: "She carries a basket as she wanders through a garden not her own: she borrowed it, being protective of her own, real garden, and there's an irony for you. At one point, preposterously, she dresses as a beekeeper."

She went on giving a new title to the Duchess, saying: "At least I think it was Meghan. It could have been a minion, or stunt Meghan."

Gardening should be a universal pastime available to anyone with access to a patch of ground but Gold fears it is being "reinvented as a status symbol, and luxury good".

Gold even went on describing: "This is cottage core, the over-reaching aesthetic of the modern rich, and it is all denial: a modern form of Marie Antoinette syndrome, when a queen of a tottering France pretended she was a shepherdess."

"The Cotswolds is going that way: I went to a dazzling farm shop evoking the magical garden Meghan and her cohort love, and found it entirely surrounded by — pause for drumroll! — Range Rovers. This is madness."

"I have never found Meghan Markle any more, or less, culpable than any other California actress for human idiocy," she continued.

She concludes that "if you are rich, you are good, and you have a lesson for the world. They won't learn it, but we must."

However, she did not even remained reluctant to admired the former Suits star for her decision of postponing her new Netflix show due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.