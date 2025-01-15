Margaret Qualley reveals shocking on-set struggle: 'prosthetic nightmare'

Margaret Qualley starred in the hit horror science fiction movie 'The Substance.'

Margaret Qualley reflected on the long-term effects she endured due to the prosthetics while playing Sue in The Substance.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, on January 13, the 30-year-old star shared she struggled with skin issues, like acne and irritation caused by the prosthetics, which took a long time to heal.

Wearing heavy special effects make-up while filming, damaged her skin resulting in creating complications for her roles in her next movie, Kinds of Kindness, where she portrayed multiple characters.

Talking about her experience, the actress revealed that her acne seen on her character wasn’t created by makeup but it was the result of the heavy prosthetics.

"And I was like, 'Oh, this is actually sort of perfect. Like, I'm playing all these different characters. For one of them, we'll really use all my crazy prosthetic acne,'" she joked.

Margaret reflected on the physical toll her role took on her, expressing the healing and recovery process was a long journey for her.

"It took me a year to recover physically from all of it," she revealed.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress’s skin issue became so prominent that the director had to use different techniques to avoid drawing attention to it.

"They couldn't shoot my face anymore because my face was so f***ed up" she added.