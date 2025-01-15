Princess Kate honours her recovery as she steps forward

The Princess of Wales has shared uplifting news: she is officially in remission.

The heartfelt announcement came just hours after her first public appearance of 2025, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

During the engagement, it was also revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have become joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust—a partnership aimed at revolutionizing cancer care and support.

Catherine, reflecting on her personal battle, spoke about the advice that guided her through chemotherapy and connected deeply with patients over shared experiences.

She revealed she had a port fitted during her care, a small device placed under the skin to deliver medication and fluids directly into the bloodstream. Speaking with warmth and humor, she admitted, "I got so attached to it."

She even joked about hesitating when told it was time to have it removed, showcasing her relatable charm.

While this moment signals a fresh chapter for the Princess, she remains committed to using the lessons from her challenging 2024 journey to inspire hope and make a difference.

Closing her statement, Catherine expressed both excitement and confidence that 2025 will be a year filled with purpose and progress.