Prince William sets plan of action for Andrew as King Charles approves

Prince William is going full-throttle with big decisions going into the new year as King Charles gives his heir the greenlight.

The royal family closed on a sour note as Prince Andrew’s spy scandal brought in humiliation for King Charles once again.

Given Andrew’s slew of controversies, William is putting is foot down and urging his cancer-stricken father to take drastic measures or he would do it himself.

Palace insiders revealed that William is laying down “non-negotiable rules” for Andrew to finally end the “destructive dysfunction” which his disgraceful uncle has caused the royals.

“He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away,” the source told InTouch Weekly. “He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals.”

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 by the late Queen Elizabeth after his sexual assault case and his questionable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

In the latest controversy, the Duke of York’s ‘close confidante’ was discovered to be a spy, who was previously invited to royal residences, causing a national security issue.

Previously, royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed that William was the one to “set the wheels in motion” against Andrew.

King Charles and Prince William are understood to have sat down for a Sandringham Summit to set an agenda for 2025, which also includes a way forward for Andrew.

In the past year, Charles had been keen to evict his shamed brother from the Royal Lodge and downgrade him to Frogmore Cottage, but that never formulated. After the Chinese spy scandal emerged, calls were made to continue with the eviction despite Andrew being able to afford his stay.

Meanwhile, William has already made up his mind about the strict decisions he will be taking. Moreover, Charles is also “bestowing more responsibility” to his son, well-aware that it will happen sooner or later.

“He’s all about the environment, so he’s pushing hard to be front and centre in that respect and has put out this edict that the rest of the family needs to get on board with being as green as possible,” the insider said. “The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm.”