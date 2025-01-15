Kate Middleton ditches Prince William's iconic gift for health, safety

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has reportedly ditched her husband Prince William's iconic gift for her health and safety.

The Princess of Wales left fans guessing during her latest outing as she was missing a key piece of Jewellery, fueling speculations about her health and safety.

During her Tuesday visit to The Royal Marsden hospital, where she received cancer treatment, she did not wear her iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

She even displayed the glittering eternity band she debuted last summer in its place, and her gold wedding ring.

Future Queen Kate, according to some, removed her engagement ring for health and safety.

The ring, which once belonged to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, consists of 14 diamonds surrounding by a mounted 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire.

She has chosen to leave the precious jewel at home during her latest outing. But, Kate did wear her engagement ring for major occasions, such as Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon and Remembrance.

On the other hand, royal fans have their theories, the reason behind Kate only wearing her ring for certain events, may be down to practicalities, particularly given the size of the gemstones.

It was previously claimed that future King William had the jewel resized for Kate when he proposed in Kenya in 2010, but the Princess confirmed during a visit to Wales in April 2023: "Same ring and exactly the same – the same size."

The Princess is rarely seen without her iconic engagement ring, but for some of her public engagements in the past year, she has chosen to leave the precious jewel at home.