Beyoncé fans ‘discovered’ new tour date ahead of January announcement?

Beyoncé, during the NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, had a spectacular performance that included numerous classics from her most recent album, Cowboy Carter.

In her hometown of Houston, Texas, Beyoncé captivated both football fans and non-fans in what was essentially a homecoming performance.

The Formation singer's social media accounts hinted at an announcement that will be made on January 14, 2025, just moments after the live broadcast on Netflix.

Before the date "1.14.25" appears in an edgy red font, the music superstar throws a giant US flag around while sitting on a horse in a little video.

This has been used by Beyhive to support their long-standing hypothesis that she will release a rock album next.

The speculations also suggest the singer’s next set of shows and that they will be named The Betty Black Tour, and suspicions have only been fueled by a new discovery.

Upon searching the URL bettyblacktour.com, it redirects straight to Beyoncé's official website beyonce.com.

This theory made fans go wild and believe she will announce The Betty Black Tour alongside the third album in her current trilogy next month.