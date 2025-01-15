Prince Harry 'anxious' over Meghan Markle's bombshell decision for royals

Prince Harry expressed significant concerns regarding Meghan Markle's possible next move, which appears to target the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex has been making it to the headlines since her return on social media with the Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

Closer reported that the Duchess might pen a memoir about her life with the royals sooner than ever if her television project becomes a huge success.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly made Harry "anxious" about his family's reaction to Meghan's shocking plan as he wants to make amends with his father King Charles and brother Prince William in 2025.

An insider revealed that the Duke is "incredibly supportive towards Meghan and always tells her how proud he is about the cooking show and all the other plans that are finally coming to fruition."

"The only downside for him is that he does worry about how his family is going to react," added the source.

The magazine claimed that the Americans are quite fascinated about the infamous Megxit and controversies "about what precisely went wrong between the Sussexes and the royals..."

The tipster highlighted Harry's "underlying anxiety" as at "some point, it seems inevitable that Meghan will want to set the record straight," which possibly upset the key members of his family back in the UK once again.