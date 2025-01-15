Meghan Markle’s Netflix series delayed amid Royal milestone

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series postponed amid California wildfires and Royal Milestone.



Netflix has postponed the release of Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated series, With Love, Meghan, in response to the devastating wildfires ravaging California, the Duchess’s home state.

The eight-part cooking and gardening series, initially scheduled to premiere on January 15, has now been rescheduled for a March 4 debut.

The wildfires, which have tragically claimed 25 lives, have spurred widespread relief efforts in the affected areas, prompting the delay out of respect for those impacted.

Meghan and Prince Harry have shifted their focus to assisting Los Angeles residents during this crisis.

Through their Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made donations to support wildfire relief efforts, demonstrating their commitment to helping the community during this challenging time.

"It's offensive to Meghan and Harry that anybody would think this is merely a photo opportunity," a source told Page Six.

The source emphasised that Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, considers the city "home" and is heartbroken over the devastation.

The postponement of With Love, Meghan highlights the Sussexes' commitment to prioritising compassion and community support over personal projects during times of crisis.

By focusing their efforts on aiding wildfire victims, Meghan and Harry have demonstrated their dedication to making a meaningful impact in Meghan's home city.