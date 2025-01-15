Keke Palmer shares her struggles being a black girl in Hollywood

Keke Palmer reflects on her early acting career in Hollywood

Keke Palmer has recently reflected on her struggles in Hollywood as a young black woman in her early acting days.

In a new interview with The Cut, the Nope actress opened up that she wasn’t considered in the same conservations as others like her contemporaries on Nickelodeon.

“I wasn’t necessarily in the same conversations as Victoria Justice or Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus at that time,” said the 31-year-old.

Palmer told the outlet, “It was very much ‘That’s the Black show' or ‘That’s Keke Palmer, the Black girl on the network.’”

The actress, who starred in the Nickelodeon sitcom True Jackson, VP for three seasons, felt that people “were putting limitations” on her.

Palmer stated, “There is a loss of innocence that comes with the awareness that you’re treated differently and I had accepted a long time ago.”

“I don’t compare myself to anyone but I don’t compare myself to any White person,” remarked the Emmy winner.

Palmer, who has worked on both Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel, revealed the differences between the two networks.

The actress found “Disney” amazing when it came to “storytelling on screen and within the company”.

As far as Nickelodeon is concerned, Palmer noted that their “paying was awesome”.

However, after the success of her Nickelodeon sitcom, Palmer continued to thrive in television and movies. She previously appeared in Scream Queens, Nope, Joyful Noise and Hustlers.

For now, Keke will be seen in the comedy movie, One of Them Days, which is going to release on January 17.