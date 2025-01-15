Meghan Markle's new plan sparks royal tension

Meghan Markle plans unpleasant surprise for Kate Middleton, royal family

Meghan Markle gives new tension to Princess Kate and the key members of the royal family with her shocking plans for the year 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her surprise return on social media with the announcement of her Netflix cooking show release.

Now, an insider told Closer that if the former Suits actress's much-awaited show becomes a success it will spark serious concerns among royals.

The source shared that the Duchess is "coming into this new year feeling really invigorated. With her show airing in March, she has been told by everyone who’s seen it that she’s got a hit on her hands."

Meghan has been waiting for her TV project's success in order to prove to the world that she is able to flourish without the royal tag, which "could spark some concern" in the Firm.

With Love, Meghan's success is expected to bring golden opportunities for the Duchess "to be front and centre, and more demand for a tell-all memoir," which once again adds to King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate's problems.

To make a handsome amount of money, the source revealed that Meghan is "considering her own lifestyle magazine as well. She’s charging into 2025 with plans to make it her biggest year yet. She wants to prove all the haters wrong and really hit it out of the park."