King Charles appoints two new positions ahead of first royal tour

King Charles is taking on royal duties with renewed fervour as he is making big changes to his team ahead of his important tour in less than two weeks.

The monarch’s King's Foundation underwent a key transformation in the last quarter of last year to signify major changes set in place by Charles.

On the occasion of 35th anniversary of the charity, which focuses on practical education and training programs aimed at building stronger communities and transforming live, announced its newest advocates.

King Charles dubbed rock legend Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, as the ambassadors of the King’s foundation – the latest additions after actress Sienna Miller and football legend David Beckham.

Following the honour, Sir Rod expressed his gratitude sharing he was “pleased to be coming on board” and “look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity.”

Meanwhile, Penny said, “It’s an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can't wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation.”

She added that as a volunteer Special Constable, the Foundation’s approach to building communities, accessing green spaces to build better, healthier places is “particularly important” to her.

The new roles come as the King is ready to travel to Poland to commemorate 80th anniversary of the Holocaust at Auschwitz on January 27th.

This will be Charles’ first royal tour of 2025 as he continues to get treatment for his cancer.