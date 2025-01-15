Prince Harry receives special offer despite King Charles ‘concerns’

Prince Harry, who is set to travel back to his home country for his ongoing legal battles, was given a special exception despite fears of ‘legal jeopardy’ with King Charles.

Apart from his fight with the British tabloids over the allegations of acquiring inside information via illicit means, Harry is also fighting a case against the UK Home Office for police protection for him and his family.

However, King Charles’ son was seemingly offered a goodwill gesture for his upcoming visit by the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

Harry is expected to be provided with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, a privilege he was stripped off of when he left his senior working royal position in 2020.

“He is offering Harry limited police protection,” an insider revealed to The Mirror. “The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don't have a lot of spare staff.”

Moreover, it was also revealed that Harry was offered a place to stay at Buckingham Palace but he turned it down.

The offer comes despite the monarch’s concerns for what his son’s legal battle would mean for his position. Previously, royal biographer Robert Hardman had explained the situation as “King's son is suing the King's ministers in the King's courts”.

Even the royal advisors had been concerned about any reconciliation efforts made by the king, which could be used by Harry in court.

It remains to be seen if this indirect olive branch will formulate into a father-son meeting this year or not.