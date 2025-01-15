Neil Gaiman finally speaks out amid sexual assault allegations

Neil Gaiman addresses sexual assault allegations in a new statement

American author Neil Gaiman has recently addressed sexual assault allegations in his new statement on January 14.

On Tuesday, the New York Magazine published a cover story in which several women blamed the American Gods author of sexual assault.

Neil on the other hand rejected the claims made by the women on his personal blog.

He wrote, “I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

Neil clarified that he was “emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been”.

“I’m learning, and I’m trying to do the work needed, and I know that that’s not an overnight process,” he remarked.

Neil expressed hope that this won’t stop him do work for himself, his family as well as the people he loves.

“I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers,” continued the 64-year-old.

Neil declared that there was “no abuse”.

“Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made,” pointed out the Coraline author.

However, Neil stated, “I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

For the unversed, the author was accused of sexual assault in July 2024 after Tortoise Media broke the news in a six-part podcast.

Interestingly, the NY Magazine became the first publication to verify the allegations against Neil.

It is pertinent to mention that after the accusations, several of Neil’s movie and TV projects were affected.

Disney reportedly paused the production of movie adaptation of The Graveyard Book and even Netflix cancelled Dead Boy Detectives.

Meanwhile, The Sandman Season 2 will be released this year on Netflix as well as Ansari Boys series adaptation is expected to premiere in 2025 on Prime Video.