Kate Middleton releases personal statement about cancer

Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after brutal cancer journey

Princess Kate made a delightful announcement about her health in her first message personal message of 2025.

The Princess of Wales visited The Royal Marsden Hospital in order to personally express gratitude towards the medical staff for taking care of her during cancer treatment in 2024.

The future Queen penned a touching note for her official social media handle, revealing that she is in remission from cancer.

She wrote, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year."

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

The Princess shared that the "care and advice" she and her family received throughout her time as a patient has been "exceptional."

Moreover, Kate Middleton announced that she has become a "Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden."

The mother-of-three hopes to keep "supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

In the end of her message, Princess Kate shared the good news with her fans by unveiling that she is in remission and remains focussed on her full recovery.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."