Bill Hader exhibits ‘shock’ as L.A. home survives massive wildfires

Bill Hader on LA home survival amid LA fire

Bill Hader is in “shock”.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, Barry alum Bill Hader, 46, shared that his Pacific Palisades home survived the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, though it suffered some damage.

“People keep saying 'unreal,' ...it doesn’t seem real,” Hader told KTLA 5, reflecting on the destruction in his neighborhood.

"I’m sorry, I’m in shock. It’s just gone. Everything. The Alphabet streets, which is kind of, to me, the heart of the Palisades, this beautiful, beautiful area is gone. The whole thing is gone.”

Hader recounted the moment he received the evacuation notice while at work.

"I got a video showing the fire and rushed back, but by the time I got back, [traffic] was gridlocked,” he recalled. “I’m glad my family got out. I feel this is such a great community. I really am, like, at a loss for words."

He expressed astonishment at the rapid progression of the fires, adding, "I mean, this happened so insanely fast ... it's kind of mind-boggling how fast it happens. So I just hope everybody's safe. That's all you can hope right now."

Hader urged Los Angeles residents near the fires to heed evacuation notices promptly.

“If you get an evacuation notice, just leave,” he advised. “I do know people who were like ‘Well, wait and see’ and things like, ‘I’m in the yellow zone’ or whatever. This thing, once it went red, you couldn’t get out.”

He emphasized the importance of quick action, saying, “Don’t listen to your friends who are like ‘Ah, you’re being a little freaked out.' Just get out."