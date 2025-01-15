Stanley Tucci shares exciting update on 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Rumours of a 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel began circulating last year

Nigel Kipling might be making his runway return!

Stanley Tucci, who stole scenes as the chic and sharp-tongued fashion editor in The Devil Wears Prada, just dropped an update that has fans buzzing.

“I know they’re working on it,” Tucci revealed to Variety when asked about a sequel to the 2006 classic. “If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something.”

Tucci, 64, has nothing but love for his time working on the original film, calling it “one of the best experiences ever.”

The comedy, which also starred Meryl Streep as the icy Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as her overwhelmed assistant Andy Sachs, and Emily Blunt as the snarky Emily Charlton, became a box office hit, earning over $300 million worldwide and cementing its legacy as a cult classic.

Talk of a sequel has been swirling recently, with Emily Blunt adding fuel to the fire back in December during the Red Sea International Film Festival.

“There is stuff churning around,” she said to The Hollywood Reporter. “But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. We would all be delighted,” she added with caution.

While Tucci doesn’t know what the sequel’s plot might entail, he’s ready to reunite with the cast. “I think we would have one of the best times ever,” he told People magazine in October.