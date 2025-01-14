Victoria Beckham drop jaws with age-defying beauty

Victoria Beckham, English fashion designer and singer, has left fans with goosebumps with recent stunning look.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old flaunted a wowed deep purple dress, displaying her incredible shape as she promoted her brand.

Captioning the post, David Beckham's wife wrote: "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance."

"I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama. Victoria x."

She opted tying her chestnut locks off her face in a smooth back bun to compliment the long-sleeved satin dress.

The star modelled for a cheeky mirror selfie before showing off the full head to toe look.

While Victoria Beckham modelled for her new collection, her husband David Beckham was seen out enjoying the countryside on an icy morning walk.

He shared snaps from visit to his beehive along with the family's dogs Olive, Sage, Fig and Simba.