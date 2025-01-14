Justin Bieber sparks concern after unfollowing mentor Usher

Justin Bieber sent fans into major frenzy after bold move.

Pop sensation Justin Bieber abruptly unfollowed his old mentor Usher on Instagram despite their close bond, which initiated a widespread speculation among fans.

Fans are left wondering whether the 30-year-old singer’s decision to unfollow the 46-year-old R&B musician is linked to Sean John Combs’, who is popularly known as Diddy, sexual misconduct allegations.

This major bold move came after the singer cut all ties with Scooter Braun earlier this month.

The Love in this Club singer played a huge role in making the Canadian singer’s career, helping him sign a record deal with Def Jam through Scooter's label.

Their tight bond goes back to Never Say Never hitmakers' teenage years, as Usher guided him through the works of the music industry, while his ties to Sean dates back even further.

When Justin was only 13-year-old, the American singer-songwriter used to live with Diddy, as a part of "Puffy Flavour Camp" mentorship, a period now being re-examined following the allegations against the 55-year-old rapper.

Fans online shared how they feel after their favourite pop-star’s rash action, with one stating, "I know I shouldn’t be this invested but Justin unfollowing Usher has genuinely baffled me!"