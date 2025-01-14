Kate Middleton appears nervous as she visits cancer treatment hospital

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, appeared to be little nervous during her surprising visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received cancer treatment.

Princess Kate made a solo trip to meet the doctors and patients. It is the first time it has been publicly confirmed that the Royal Marsden was where Kate was treated for cancer last year.

Prince William's wife Princess Catherine was seen with her hand on her belly while walking through the hospital. She was also spotted holding her right hand with her left.

Kate's expressions were explaining her conditions as she was little bit upset while returning to the palace where she was battling for life following her cancer diagnosis.

In her first statement upon her arrival at the clinic, the Princess reportedly told the patients to “keep doing things that give you joy”.

“It makes you appreciate all the small things in life that you take for granted,” she said, per Sky News.

Kensington Palace spokesperson has also issued a statement, saying, Kate wanted to “show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides”.

Kate and William have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Previous patrons include the late Diana, Princess of Wales.