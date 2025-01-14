Prince Harry and Meghan's £23m home faces eviction as red warning sounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mansion on the brink of eviction.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing an unexpected royal challenge—evacuation from their £23 million Montecito mansion.

As Southern California battles raging wildfires, the couple's upscale neighborhood is now under a red flag warning.

With hurricane-force winds gusting up to 70mph, local officials are urging residents to stay on alert for potential evacuations.

This comes right after Harry and Meghan graciously welcomed friends and family seeking refuge from the flames.

The infernos have already claimed 24 lives and scorched more than 40,000 acres, with firefighters battling multiple blazes, including the massive Palisades Fire, which has consumed 23,000 acres with only 14% containment.

With strong winds fueling the flames, including the new Auto Fire in Ventura County, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who’ve been showing their support through their Archewell Foundation, may soon find themselves needing to take their own advice.

Southern California is on high alert as extreme fire danger warnings continue to blanket Los Angeles and surrounding areas through Wednesday.

The warning covers bustling neighborhoods like Thousand Oaks, Northridge, and Simi Valley, as wildfires rage across the region.

In response to the escalating threat, state officials are rolling out a battle plan, positioning firefighting crews across LA and other fire-prone counties.