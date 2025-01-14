Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton teases reunion as Steven Tyler recovers

Aerosmith ultimately announced their retirement from touring in August 2024 due to Tyler's injury

Tom Hamilton is keeping the door open for an Aerosmith reunion but admits it’s far from a sure thing.

Speaking to WBUR on Thursday, January 9, the 73-year-old bassist shared that Steven Tyler’s recovery from a vocal injury is progressing well but emphasised that any future plans hinge on the frontman’s readiness.

“Steven’s healing process is going really, really well, but it goes at its own pace,” Hamilton explained.

He added, “Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big if, and the last thing I want to do is push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him.”

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring in August 2024, almost a year after Tyler fractured his larynx during a September 2023 concert. Despite the band’s attempts to resume their farewell tour, persistent setbacks led to a difficult decision after just three shows.

In an Instagram statement, the band said, “Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other... Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We’ve made the heartbreaking and necessary decision... to retire from the touring stage.”

While Tyler focuses on recovery, his daughter Mia revealed in February 2024 that her father isn’t always great at following doctor’s orders.

“He’s not supposed to be talking sometimes... You can’t shut him up,” she joked, adding that he’s otherwise “very healthy.”