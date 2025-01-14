See Taylor Swift's shocking handwritten thank-you note for 'Eras Tour' crew

Taylor Swift is proving once again why she’s a class act.
The international pop sensation, 35, gave a crew member from her record-smashing Eras Tour a shocking thank you note, which revealed a $100,000 bonus, as shared on social media by Pop Base on Sunday, January 12.
Dated February 23, 2023, the note read: “Robert, Thank you for your superb work on the U.S. Leg of The Eras Tour!! Your well-deserved bonus is $100,000. Love, Taylor.”
The message was penned on a charming white card adorned with flowers and a hand-drawn heart.
Back in August 2023, reports surfaced that the multi-Grammy winner had distributed over $55 million in bonuses to her crew as the U.S. leg of her tour wrapped up.
TMZ revealed at the time that included $100,000 payouts for about 50 truck drivers who kept the show on the road. It’s unclear whether Robert was among them, but Page Six confirmed other workers received similarly generous bonuses, spanning dancers, choreographers, technicians, and more.
With the Eras Tour raking in a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales — doubling any other concert tour in history — Swift’s gesture highlights her commitment to sharing success.
The New York Times reported that the tour not only shattered records but cemented Swift’s billionaire status just seven months in.
