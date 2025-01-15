Ben Affleck's Brentwood mansion raided by FBI: reason finally revealed

Ben Affleck returned to his mansion in Brentwood after evacuating amidst Palisades Fire, only to have a surprise visit at his home.

On January 12, reports began circulating that FBI agents and local law enforcement from the L.A. County Sheriff's department raided the Batman star’s residence. Pictures obtained by Page Six showed authorities outside the 56-year-old’s home.

The unexpected sighting caused a stir as the reason for the visit was initially unknown.

However, the outlet now reveals the real reason behind the arrival of the officials at Gone Girl alum’s bachelor pad: the agents and the other officials were actually present there to seek help from Jennifer Lopez’s ex in the undergoing investigation of the L.A. wildfires.

An FBI press relations office representative shared in a statement, “Members of the FBI‘s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorised drone activity.”

Hence, “Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.”

“FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to see if he had CCTV footage of a private drone which damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircrafts,” a source told the outlet.

The Oscar-winner is yet to comment on the incident.