Prince Harry turns deaf ear to King Charles emotional plea ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry seemingly paid no heed to his father King Charles' emotional plea about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ahead of his first UK visit in 2025.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to appear in the court amid his ongoing legal battle against the News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun over "alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy."

According to Hello! Magazine, the former working royal once again set to travel to the UK without Meghan Markle and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An insider close to the Duke claimed that Archie and Lilibet's reunion with King Charles is impossible without "guaranteed safety measures."

"Safe visits would enable his children to know his home country and enable him to better support his charities," a close pal of the Prince shared.

It is important to mention that the Prince will not be able to fulfil his cancer-stricken father's wish for a reunion with his grandkids.

Royal commentator, Russel Myers told Sky News, "It seems an awful shame that the relationship between [the King] and Archie and Lilibet has been very strained as his relationship with his son remains very fractured over the last few years."

The royal expert claimed that the monarch "definitely wants to see" Harry and Meghan's children much more.