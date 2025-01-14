Bad Bunny drops subtle hint about re-entering the ring after music

Bad Bunny has recently hinted at re-entering the ring after music in a new interview.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Puerto Rican rapper expressed his desire to make a comeback to WWE ring.

“I want to do it one more time,” said the 30-year-old singer and songwriter, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

Revealing his real motive, the rapper said he “wants to put my life at risk in the ring”.

“I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother,” continued Bunny.

However, he didn’t give the exact time for his return to the ring.

Bunny further said that he tried to “stay in contact with the people at WWE”.

“I hope there’s a time when I am ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically,” explained the rapper.

Bunny opened up that he wanted to “get better” in the ring just like his music.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper dropped a subtle indication about his retirement from music as he stated, “I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.”

“I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity,” noted Bunny.

The musician added, “I’m going to go full-time and be a heel.”

“That’s what I’d love… I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys,” declared the singer.

For the unversed, Bunny made his WWE debut in February 2021 and won he WWE 24/7 championship. He returned to the ring back in 2023 for WrestleMania 39 and WWE Backlash. He won matches during both events.