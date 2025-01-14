'Mr Bean' star Rowan Atkinson reveals one project he enjoyed working on

Rowan Atkinson revealed bitter truth about his globally famous Mr Bean character.

The actor feels relieved that the character of Mr Bean is over, as he didn't really enjoy portraying it.

In an open interview with the DailyMail, the 70-year-old comedian and actor revealed the startling information.

Rowan implied that he would never reprise his role as Mr. Bean, stating that it is "stressful and exhausting."

“I don't really like playing it,” said the actor about his role of Mr. Bean. “The weight of responsibility is not pleasant.”

“I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to its end,” he added.

“I don't actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of Blackadder, because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine,” explained the Blackadder star.

Rowan continued that Mr Bean's success has never surprised him, saying, “Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny.”

“The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too,” added the Johnny English star.