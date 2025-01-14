Princess Anne makes unexpected request to King Charles: Significant title

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne has taken a decisive step to protect her family's future.

The Princess royal has reportedly requested his brother King Charles to make her daughter Zara Tindall a Princess in his life.

As per reports, the hardworking royal who remained steadfast with the Firm since her birth, wants to make sure her daughter has a royal title.

Almost 50 years ago, Princess Anne reportedly had opportunity to give her two children royal titles and she rejected it, but now she's had a big change of heart, according to a new report.

The 74-year-old royal allegedly fears Zara and Peter may think neglected if they were not given the royal titles, RadarOnline.com.

Amid fears about the King's health following his cancer diagnosis and Kate's ongoing recovery process, Anne wants her kids with royal titles before it's too late as the heir to the throne Prince William is also expected to continue his dad and late grandmother's legacy when his ascends to the throne.

A royal insider said: "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free. Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year.

"It's fair to say they've always felt somewhat guilty watching their mom work harder than any of the royals while they've been able to pursue their own interests, but the King's diagnosis was a call of duty even for them."

"There's no doubt (Duchess of Edinburgh) Sophie, (Prince) William, and (Queen) Camilla have stepped up, but Anne can see how Zara – and especially her husband Mike – being available will make a huge difference."

The insider went on explaining the Prince and Princess of Wales's possible reaction to it, saying: "She also knows Kate and William would absolutely support the decision."

King Charles III's niece Zara reportedly wants to help support Kate and William, with whom they are incredibly close.

The source explained, it's Anne's duty to ensure the King's needs are met and she does worry about the pressure Charles has put himself under this year.