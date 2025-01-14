Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie receive King Charles’ final word on new roles

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were seemingly caught in the crosshair of a bitter feud between King Charles and their father, Prince Andrew.

The monarch and his disgraced brother have been at odds for years, more so over Andrew’s recent slew of controversies which have potentially put the royal family in harm’s way.

Ever since Charles ascended to the throne, he made one thing very clear about his reign and he is following it through despite criticism from experts and even his own sister, Princess Anne.

As Charles begins the third year of his monarchy, he issued a message to his nieces which is bound to relieve them of any doubts over what to expect of the future.

The king has maintained his stance on a slimmed down monarchy, which his sister believes is “not a good idea” as the monarchy provides “with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way.”

However, according to Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, despite Charles grievances with Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie will always stay “close” to him but they will not be granted a more prominent royal in the family.

“While King Charles remains keen to keep Beatrice and Eugenie close, deploying them at garden parties and receptions, neither will receive the full-time royal roles that their father once coveted for the,” Hardcastle stated.

The shamed Duke of York was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and association with paedophile Jeffery Epstein. Charles and Andrew have gone back and forth on his Royal Lodge eviction.

Recently, Andrew’s close confidante was discovered to be an alleged Chinese spy, who was invited to royal residences on several occasions, causing a national security matter.

Andrew had always been keen on getting his daughters “on the payroll” but given his bombshell Chinese spy scandal it seems that option has been crossed off.