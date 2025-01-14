King Charles to take significant step as he holds talks with Iraqi PM

King Charles is set to hold an important meeting with a key delegation as he officially kicks off his royal duties for the year.

The monarch will be meeting Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday for a key discussion on “strengthening the strategic partnership” between the two nations.

Al-Sudani will also be meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he will be hosting him during his visit.

On Sunday, the Iraqi PM shared from his flight to AFP that it comes amid “unprecedented and escalating events in the Middle East” and will work towards regional and international solidarity for peace.

He added that the trip will be “one of the most important steps in relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Starmer lauded the country’s efforts of moving into a “new era” with their talks trade, security and migration.

“Secure borders are a vital foundation of our plan for change, so I am also very pleased to get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries,” Starmer said in a statement.

King Charles will also be expected to come to a decision following the meeting.

The Palace has not yet divulged details of the king’s meeting with Al-Sudani. It remains to be seen if Charles will be hosting the esteemed guest at the royal residence.