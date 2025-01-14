Travis Kelce reveals his ‘dream come true’ moment from ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Travis Kelce on working with THIS actor in Happy Gilmore 2

Travis Kelce has recently revealed his “dream come true” moment after working in Happy Gilmore 2.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show on January 13, the NFL star expressed his elation after making an appearance opposite Adam Sandler in the sequel of Happy Gilmore.

Travis admitted, “That was a dream come true.”

Sharing his experience of acting in the new movie, the football star said, “I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career.”

“Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman as well as Happy Productions, it was off the chain,” remarked the 35-year-old.

Travis further said, “They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world.”

Gushing about the comedian, the football professional pointed out, “Adam is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”

Interestingly, Travis added that he appeared in “a few scenes and got a pretty hefty load,” filming his scenes for the movie.

For the unversed, the football star made his acting debut on the FX drama series Grotesquerie.

Besides Travis and Adam, other cast members include Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Jacqueline Sophia London, Benny Safdie as well as Nick Swardson.