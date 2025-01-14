Kanye West enjoys luxury vacations as Kim Kardashian deals with LA wildfire

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are having an amazing time on an unending vacation amid LA wildfires.

He boasted that he was in China, Japan, the Maldives, and the Dubaí when he departed the nation four months ago.

They were last spotted on January 6 while on a romantic vacation in Dubai, which would have served as the location for his wife Bianca's 30th birthday celebration.

He is undoubtedly enjoying his time away from the United States, but it is not at all like what Kanye is experiencing.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's ex-wife, and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, were forced to evacuate their Hidden Hills, California, home due to the unrelenting fire that threatened their property.

There is a 118-day echo in the soul from Kanye's absence during his children's heyday. Like a passing dream, their final meeting took place in September 2024 in the exotic Chinese city of Haikou, an oasis of moments amid a desert of distance, where they wove memories together to the tunes of Vultures 2.

The SKIMS mogul paid respect to the courageous convict firefighters fighting the destructive fires in the middle of this hardship.

In light of the ongoing flames, she posted a heartfelt statement on her Instagram Stories on Saturday:

"Have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community. 'Thank you to Calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property."