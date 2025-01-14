The Weeknd takes major step amid LA wildfires ‘out of respect, concern for people’

The Weeknd cancels concert, delays album release amid LA fires

The Weeknd has proven his sincerity towards his fans and human kind.

The popstar announced the cancellation of his January 25 concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, citing "respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County" amid the ongoing devastating wildfires.

The deadly fires have significantly impacted the region, prompting the four-time Grammy winner to prioritize community recovery efforts.

The concert was initially planned as part of the launch for The Weeknd’s upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, originally set to release on January 24. The album's release has now been postponed to January 31.

In his social media statement, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, expressed his solidarity with those affected: “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted at this time.”

He further emphasized his commitment to supporting the recovery efforts, adding, “My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as it rebuilds.”

The Rose Bowl, currently serving as a staging area for emergency response efforts to the Eaton Fire, has been critical in aiding the fire and police departments of Pasadena and other regional agencies.

The Eaton Fire, which broke out in Altadena, has burned over 14,117 acres across Altadena, Pasadena, and parts of Sierra Madre, with tragic consequences: 11 fatalities and 1,902 structures destroyed. As of Monday afternoon, containment of the fire was at 33%.

Ticket holders for the canceled concert have been advised to check with Ticketmaster or other outlets for refund information.