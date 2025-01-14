Paris Hilton to foster ‘another dog who was surrendered’ amid LA fires

Paris Hilton's kind gesture towards animals amid LA fires

Paris Hilton is a good human.

The actress stepping up to help animals affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, even as she deals with her own loss after her home burned down.

The billionaire and media personality shared her plans on Instagram, revealing that she is "going to be fostering another dog who was surrendered by his family who lost their home in the fire."

In a video posted Monday from her time volunteering at the Pasadena Humane Society, Hilton stood in front of crowded kennels and shared her plans to foster the dog. "We’re gonna go and see if there’s any other dogs where they’re still looking for their owners," she added.

Hilton praised the Pasadena Humane Society, describing it as “such an incredible charity” doing extensive work for hundreds of displaced pets. She emphasized the importance of donations to help the shelter continue its vital efforts.

She shared a poignant moment with a cat found without a collar or microchip in Altadena, urging her followers to help reunite the animal with its owner. “This beautiful cat was found without a collar in #Altadena and has been in the shelter for the last four days,” she elaborated in her caption.

Her Instagram post's caption read. "I spent yesterday volunteering at the @PasadenaHumane Society, spending time with animals found after the wildfires.

This beautiful cat was found without a collar in #Altadena and has been in the shelter for the last four days. Please share with anyone you know from the Altadena area so we can reconnect this baby with his owner! His animal ID is A519218."

"My nonprofit @1111Media Impact has contributed to support the shelter’s efforts, and we’re still raising funds to help displaced families and pets," the caption continued.

"Every donation makes a difference in providing emergency relief, housing, and supplies. If you’re able to donate or volunteer, the Pasadena Humane Society is an incredible charity to support! You can contribute directly to them or via my emergency fund at the link in bio."