Hollywood love stories that are vanishing from spotlight

Hollywood is known for its glitz, glamour and high-profile romances that often play out in the public eye. But recently, some of most talked of the town celebrity couples seem to be stepping out of the spotlight and keeping low profiles.

A-lister couples like Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the center of hot topics of the industry because of their PDA moments and ongoing intense romance.

Whereas, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, and many other celebs have started to keep things low-key, sharing just fewer intimate moments on their social media.

However, Zendaya's Golden Globes look left her fans buzzing when she showed up without her beau Tom, but with a shiny diamond on her left ring finger, she made things indirectly official that they are more than just dating.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has also kept things under wraps with Travis Kelce, only posting about him twice since they started dating in September 2023.

The Lover hitmaker's decision to keeping things private has sparked immense curiosity among their fans, with them noticing how little she reveals about her personal life. By staying out of the spotlight, it seems she is trying to avoid the spotlight.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

American versatile actor Timothée Chalamet and his beau Kylie Jenner, who’ve been linked since April 2023, haven’t made an appearance on each other’s feeds either. Looks like they are keeping their romance off the grid as well.

Jenner and Chalamet took their romance to the public stage at Beyoncé's concert back in September 2023. Since then, they've been captured together at the U.S. Open and the 2024 Golden Globes, among other events.



