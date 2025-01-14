King Charles’s cousin reflects on Royal roots, connection to Harry and Meghan

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is King Charles' cousin

King Charles cousin recently made headlines with his remarks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the US version of The Traitors.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, 61-year-old father of three who is participating in the third season of the show hosted by Alan Cumming, spoke candidly about his royal connections.

When asked about his fame during the show, which premiered on January 9, Lord Ivar said, "I was born with a very nice last name—Mountbatten. It is one of the Royal Family’s surnames."

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, also carry the Mountbatten-Windsor surname. Lord Ivar pointed out the connection, saying, "Harry and Meghan’s children are called Mountbatten-Windsor. [King Charles III] is my second cousin."

Archie, born in 2019, originally held the name Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, Archie and his sister, Lilibet, were entitled to use the titles of Prince and Princess under a 1917 royal decree.

Lord Ivar, an extended member of the Royal Family, is also known for making history in 2018 by marrying his partner, James Coyle, marking the first same-sex wedding within the Royal Family's extended circle.