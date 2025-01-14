Carrie Underwood set to perform at presidency inauguration

Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump inaugration

Carrie Underwood is set to perform America the Beautiful at the upcoming inauguration ceremony, just before president-elect Donald J. Trump is sworn in next week.

This confirmation came from her representatives and the Trump-Vance inaugural committee on Monday, as per Variety.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood expressed in a statement.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The inauguration festivities will take place in Washington, D.C., on January 20, which coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Underwood’s performance will be accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Underwood’s participation marks a notable upgrade in star power compared to the 2017 inauguration, where the entertainment lineup was more limited. At that time, America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho was the most prominent performer.

In addition to Underwood, classical crossover singer Christopher D. Macchio is scheduled to perform an unnamed musical selection just before JD Vance takes the oath as vice president.