Brianna LaPaglia drops bombshell about ex Zach Bryan’s alleged NDA controversy

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan broke up in October 2024, after dating for a little over a year.

Brianna LaPaglia provided some inside details about ex Zach Bryan’s lifestyle and ex-girlfriends.

During the January 8 episode of her BFFs podcast, the 25-year-old internet personality answered questions about the 28-year-old country musician, while tied to a lie detector, as her co-host Josh Richards interviewed her.

During the episode, the 22-year-old influencer asked, "Do you know if Zach’s exes signed NDAs?" to which she replied, "Yes."

He pressed further to get more information, questioning the Barstool Sports personality if she knew "which exes" had agreed to sign the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) document.

She revealed that she did in fact know two people who had signed it and ended the conversation there, without disclosing their names for privacy, stating, "I know two exes signed NDAs."

The couple’s relationship lasted for over a year, before the I Remember Everything singer confirmed their break up in October 2024.

Brianna has since accused the country star for alleged emotional abuse, speaking out about their challenging relationship.

She also claimed that he offered her $12 million to sign the confidentiality contract which would prevent her from discussing her relationship publicly.