Meghan Markle's ex-co-star slips in cheeky dig at her in new TV show

Former Suits star's sly joke about Meghan Markle sparks laugh.

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star, Wendell Pierce, just couldn't resist a cheeky jab at the Duchess of Sussex in his latest role on CBS's Elsbeth.

Pierce, who famously played Meghan's father in the legal drama, is now donning the hat of Captain Charles Wallace Wagner in the police procedural.

In a hilarious upcoming episode, titled Unalive and Well, Pierce’s character introduces a homicide case involving a young man found dead on the highway, with a not-so-subtle wink to his former co-star.

He quips, "The last place he was seen was some fancy spa where celebrities and royals go to."

Then, in a punchline that could only come from someone who's worked alongside the Duchess, Wagner adds, "The global press was already trying to frame Meghan Markle, and she wasn't even there!"

Pierce, who still keeps in touch with Meghan, gave a nod to their continued friendship during the 2024 Tony Awards in New York, proving there's no bad blood between them.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he shared a sweet moment from last year when he caught up with Meghan and Prince Harry during their visit to New York.

“When Meghan came into town, she got an award last year, and I had a chance to say hello and wish them well,” Pierce explained.

“They look very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing."

Wendell’s glowing words came after the couple accepted the Duchess’ Women of Vision award in May 2023, which was certainly a highlight of their busy year.

However, the reunion news wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

The gang was back together at the Golden Globes in January 2023, sparking rumours of a potential show reboot, but one key piece of the puzzle was missing—Meghan.

When asked if any of the stars had reached out to her, Gina Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson, dropped a surprising revelation: “We don’t have her number anymore,” she said.

That said, Wendell’s relationship with Meghan hasn’t been without controversy.

In March 2021, he criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for giving a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, questioning the timing during the global pandemic.