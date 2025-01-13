Diddy's childhood friend makes shocking claim about mogul's mom

A look into Diddy’s childhood environment may help explain a lot about his current predicament.
In the upcoming Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Sean "Diddy" Combs’ upbringing has come under scrutiny, with allegations that his mother, Janice Combs, hosted raucous and sexually charged parties at their home.
According to family friend and producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson, the environment young Sean grew up in may have shaped his controversial adult behaviour.
“On the weekend, [Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot,” Patterson shared via Ok! Magazine.
He described the gatherings as wild events filled with alcohol, drugs, and guests from all walks of life, including "pimps, pushers, and drug addicts." Patterson claimed it wasn’t unusual to stumble into a room and find couples “butt naked.”
These allegations draw parallels to the “Freak Off” parties Diddy allegedly hosted as an adult, which are now central to accusations of sexual abuse, drugging, and rape following his September 2024 arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking. Patterson argued that Diddy’s exposure to such behaviour as a child played a role in his later actions. “It all goes back to childhood,” he noted.
Another acquaintance, DJ EZ Lee Davis, confirmed Janice’s reputation for throwing lively gatherings, though he denied ever attending. “She made sure everybody was comfortable,” Davis said.
Patterson also reflected on how the chaotic environment impacted him, admitting, “Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. That was just Saturday night.”
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall doesn't want mediation, divorce trial looms
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pack on the PDA in California
King Charles kicks of 2025 with poignant royal event just weeks before Prince Harry's return to UK
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2024, share three children
Eva Longoria announces making seven figure donation from one of her awards money
The Weeknd cancels concert and delays album release amid LA wildfires