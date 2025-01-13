Diddy's childhood friend makes shocking claim about mogul's mom

'It all goes back to childhood,' says Tim 'Dawg' Patterson in the upcoming documentary

A look into Diddy’s childhood environment may help explain a lot about his current predicament.

In the upcoming Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, Sean "Diddy" Combs’ upbringing has come under scrutiny, with allegations that his mother, Janice Combs, hosted raucous and sexually charged parties at their home.

According to family friend and producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson, the environment young Sean grew up in may have shaped his controversial adult behaviour.

“On the weekend, [Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot,” Patterson shared via Ok! Magazine.

He described the gatherings as wild events filled with alcohol, drugs, and guests from all walks of life, including "pimps, pushers, and drug addicts." Patterson claimed it wasn’t unusual to stumble into a room and find couples “butt naked.”

These allegations draw parallels to the “Freak Off” parties Diddy allegedly hosted as an adult, which are now central to accusations of sexual abuse, drugging, and rape following his September 2024 arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking. Patterson argued that Diddy’s exposure to such behaviour as a child played a role in his later actions. “It all goes back to childhood,” he noted.

Another acquaintance, DJ EZ Lee Davis, confirmed Janice’s reputation for throwing lively gatherings, though he denied ever attending. “She made sure everybody was comfortable,” Davis said.

Patterson also reflected on how the chaotic environment impacted him, admitting, “Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. That was just Saturday night.”