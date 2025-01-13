King Charles makes delightful statement after Prince Harry, Meghan's admirable decision

King Charles has delighted fans as he made a touching statement to celebrate a special occasion amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed LA fires victims to their Montecito mansion.

The 76-year-old King, who was seen in Scotland on Sunday along with his wife Queen Camilla, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people as Glasgow celebrates its 850th Anniversary.

King Charles III's message was shared by the royal family's official Instagram Story on Monday.

The monarch wrote: "Both The Queen and I wanted to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to you all as Glasgow celebrates its 850th Anniversary.



"It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow. On this special occasion, I join all of you who have had the privilege of calling Glasgow your home, whether that be for a fleeting moment or for an entire lifetime, in repeating with wholehearted enthusiasm your magnificent city's rousing motto."

"Let Glasgow Flourish. R"

Queen Camilla and King Charles were spotted attending church on Sunday during their winter break in Scotland. The royal couple were all smiles as they made their way through snowy conditions to attend the service at Crathie Kirk church.

The King, 76, and Queen, 77, appeared in good spirits whilst being driven to the historic church near their Balmoral estate. The monarch was seen sporting a tweed jacket as he waved from the backseat, accompanied by Lady Sarah Keswick, one of the Queen's companions.

On Monday it was announced that King will travel to Poland later this month to attend a commemoration service marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The service will be held at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial on January 27th.