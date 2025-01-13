Demi Moore shocks fans by correcting pronunciation of her name

Demi Moore won a Golden Globe Award for her role in 'The Substance.'

Demi Moore has recently cleared up the confusion regarding the unique pronunciation of her name.

While chatting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 62-year-old actress revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, leaving fans shocked.

She clarified that her name is actually "Duh-mee," and not "Demi," like many people tend to say due to the common misconception.

During a conversation with Jimmy, the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle actress explained that although she and Demi Lovato come from similar areas, they’ve purposely chosen to enunciate their names differently.

"Our families say our names the same way," she shared on the show.

"But for me, 'Duh-mee' just works better with my last name."

This took the Golden Globe Award winner’s fans by surprise, leading many fans to admit they had been getting her name wrong for years.

Her admirers flooded social media with this new revelation, with one saying, "Who else unknowingly pronounced both names exactly the same?"

One fan humorously said, "Demi Moore and Demi Lovato look so alike they should be playing mother and daughter in films."

Along with starting a conversation about her name, the actress also celebrated a career achievement as she won her first Golden Globe Award for The Substance.