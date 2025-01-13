'The Flash' director opens why film tanked at box office: 'People don't care...'

Andy Muschietti gives two reasons of film's failure

Andy Muschietti, creator of The Flash film, has addressed why the movie turned out to be a box office failure.

According to It director, the film did not hit 'all four quadrants' of movie demographics, which means it did not appeal men and women under 25 and men and women over 25.

Even though, Warner Bros. worked very hard on the action sci-fi, still it failed to impress the cinegoers.

While talking at the La Baulera del Coso show on Radio Tu, Andy stated: “The Flash failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn’t a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that.”

He further added: “When you spend $200 million making a movie, [Warner Bros] wants to bring even your grandmother to the theaters.”

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old director and screenwriter also gave another reason of the film’s failure.

As per the creator, people don’t really care about 'The Flash' character, they only talk about the 'Batman' and 'Superman'.

“I’ve found in private conversations that a lot of people just don’t care about the Flash as a character,” Muschietti said.

Adapted from The Flashpoint, the 2023 movie collected around $271 million which is not a small figure, but DC needed a double figure to get out of the red keeping in mind the budget size and projected marketing costs.