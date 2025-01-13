Justin Baldoni furious over Blake Lively’s game-changing decision

Blake Lively has taken center stage once again with another drama, as her feud with co-star and director Justin Baldoni taken a new turn which made her ongoing battle even dramatic.

The 37-year-old star recently made waves surrounding her movie It Ends with Us when she credited Gordon Reynolds, a character created by Ryan Reynolds in his roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, in the project.

In the movie, the actress takes on the role of Ladypool, while Ryan Reynolds brought Nicepool to life, a character who’s always ready with a sharp one-liner and a wink.

This comedic gem first popped up in a GQ skit and quickly became the talk of the town on Reynolds' YouTube channel.

However, the character’s funny take on feminism and his banter with Lively’s character got their fans talking on the internet and sparked plenty of discussions.

The wild controversy grew and spread like wildfire when Baldoni's lawyer claimed that Reynolds used Nicepool to poke fun at his client, pointing to the character's obvious "feminist" traits and man-bun hairstyle.

Baldoni, who advocates people for rethinking masculinity on his Man Enough podcast, felt like the character was taking shots at him.

On top of that, Blake Lively, who is currently having an ugly legal battle with with Baldoni over body-shaming and harassment case, made things even more tense by giving shoutout to Gordon Reynolds in It Ends With Us.