Sebastian Stan’s bitter experience playing Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’

Sebastian Stan shares his thoughts on playing Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice'

Sebastian Stan has recently shared his experience of playing Donald Trump in his movie, The Apprentice.

Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Stan, who plays a younger Trump in the 1970s, revealed it was the toughest role he’d ever done.

“Not just because of the complexities of playing Trump, but because of the reaction it provokes,” confessed the Sharper actor.

Stan said, “I had people telling me not to do it. They said it might alienate people, that I didn’t look like him, that it was too dangerous.”

“But for me, acting is about going toward the uncomfortable about trying to understand humanity, even in the darkest places,” stated the 42-year-old.

Elaborating on how movie wasn’t about sympathising with Trump, Stan mentioned, “I think people interpret understanding as an attempt to sympathise, and that’s not the goal here.”

“The movie asks: would you trust this man? Would you put your life in his hands?” he remarked.

While discussing about the backlash he received after the movie released, Stan shared, “It’s been revealing to see how hesitant people are.”

“I’ve had people come up to me at parties, saying it’s their favourite movie of the year, but when it comes to supporting it publicly, there’s silence,” pointed out the actor.

Stan added, “That part of it has been tough.”