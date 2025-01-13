King Charles urged to take action amid Prince William’s tough stance

King Charles is getting an urgent appeal to make a big decision for a crucial matter as rumours swirl of Prince William’s growing power.

The monarch, who was diagnosed by cancer last year, is continuing treatment and has reportedly delegated many tasks to his heir to the throne.

Now many of his subjects are expecting the king to use his power and intervene in an event that needs his attention.

An open letter was issued to Charles by former runners and politicians to have the marathon reinstated in the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Previously, organisers had announced that the games will be “a stripped-back version” after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out as host. Scotland’s Glasgow embraced hosting duties for the games in 2014.

The letter called for King Charles, as his role of Head of the Commonwealth and Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, to “show a lead in the hope that others will follow”.

They argued that the decision to cut out the 26-mile race is “inexplicable” and claimed that “no accurate detailed costing” was shared efforts for an “alternative funding” were made to keep the marathon.

“The Marathon has always been part of the Commonwealth Games and the re-instatement of such a prestigious event in the next Commonwealth Games would be a massive opportunity to showcase the city of Glasgow to a multi-million international TV audience with potential economic, social and cultural benefits for Glasgow, Scotland and the Commonwealth,” the letter urged.

They also gave hope to “people with vision and ambition to stand up instead of giving up in the face of adversity”.

The update comes amid reports that Prince William is “seizing more power” than his father and is making efforts to enforce a stricter rule in place. A source told InTouch that Charles is also “bestowing more responsibility” to his son a sign he is giving up.

However, this move by the public may lift the King’s spirits and spring him into action.