Ben Stiller explains why he compares ‘Severance’ show to Hollywood

Ben Stiller compares Severance to Hollywood: Here's why

Ben Stiller has recently explained why he compared his Severance show to Hollywood.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Ben, who is the executive producer and director of Apple TV+ sci-fi series, revealed, “It’s a very tough environment now to get things made.”

“The strike, post-Covid — it’s more expensive to make things, and I think the decision makers are trying to keep their jobs and trying to figure out how to make things work for them, which means constriction and choices that are safer,” explained the Nutcrackers star.

Ben shared that the Hollywood’s creatives have less control over the work they are putting out.

The actor and director related this issue to Severance in how the characters didn’t have a full grasp on what they were doing for Lumon Industries or who they were doing it for.

Reflecting on how Hollywood works, Ben mentioned, “At a certain point there’s always somebody making a decision who is not making it to your face or you don’t even know who that person is.”

“Why a decision is made is never explained to the creative person. Or, if it is, it’s usually not the truth,” continued the Brad’s Status actor.

Ben told the outlet, “It’s a cliché in Hollywood, but it’s kind of true that everybody will say yes and it doesn’t mean yes. It means no or let me think about it — more than ever, honestly.”

Meanwhile, Severance Season 2 will premiere on January 17.