King Charles receives heartbreaking news from Prince Harry amid LA fire

Prince Harry seemingly turned a deaf ear to his cancer-stricken father King Charles' emotional plea.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to make a solo visit to his homeland, UK for his legal battle against "News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun."

The former working royal is set to appear for a trial against the media outlet over "alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy."

While discussing Harry's possible visit, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that the Duke would likely stay at a hotel instead of Buckingham Palace despite his father's offer.

The royal commentator believes the father-of-two will record his protest by not staying at a royal residence as his security issue is still unresolved.

Richard said, "We do know that Buckingham Palace was offered for the last visit and rejected in favour of a hotel."

"Now, that's never been explained. I don't understand. It's obviously part of a protest," he added.

Speaking of his UK security case, Richard stated, "...we know he's appealing the Home Office's decision not to automatically grant him security."

However, the expert expressed shock over Harry's choice to stay at any hotel rather than security-proof Buckingham Palace.

It has been said that Harry's possible decision to stay away from the royal family will ache the King, who wants a reunion amid his ongoing cancer treatment.