Aubrey Plaza takes drastic step after husband Jeff Baena’s tragic death

Aubrey Plaza deletes her social media account: Deets inside

Aubrey Plaza has recently taken drastic step one week after the death of her late husband, Jeff Baena.

The White Lotus actress deleted her Instagram account with a message on her page informing her followers, “Sorry, this page isn't available.”

This move came a few days after Aubrey’s rep addressed Jeff’s death in a statement shared via DailyMail.com.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” it read.

The statement came after Aubrey was pushed to skip her presenting duties at the 82nd annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles last week.

The outlet reported that the actress was assigned as a presenter by the awards show on January 3, the same day Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's officials confirmed Jeff was found dead at a home in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Los Angeles, calling it a suicide by hanging.

Aubery, who began dating Jeff in 2011 and tied the knot in 2021, had worked with her late spouse on movies including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Although Aubrey didn’t attend Golden Globes on January 5, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet mentioned her and late Jeff’s names after winning for Best Director.