Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White shares rare childhood throwback snap

Vanna White shares childhood snaps on Wheel of Fortune

Vanna White just gave fans a heartwarming peek into her "baby" past—and let’s just say, she’s always had a flair for fashion. During the Wednesday, May 7 episode of Wheel of Fortune, the longtime TV icon shared a rare look at her childhood in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and people can’t get enough of it.

At the end of the episode, White revealed a black-and-white family photo taken way back in 1961.

“My family, my brother Chip, my mother Joan, my father Herbert and myself,” she said as the image appeared on-screen.

Little Vanna, in an adorable dress with her hair neatly pinned to one side, sat next to her brother looking like she was already destined for TV greatness.

But that wasn’t all.

The show also rolled a sweet home video, likely from an Easter celebration, showing a young White picking up an egg from under a tree and handing it to her mother.

She couldn’t help but point out a charming detail, “You know, isn’t it funny that I’m still wearing those pretty dresses? And it’s still purple.”

Naturally, fans were quick to flood the comments section when the moment was shared in a joint Instagram post by Wheel of Fortune and White herself.

“Isn’t she just precious!! Look at that cute little dress!! A beautiful lady!!!” one user gushed.

Another added, “Before I even got to the last slide I said to myself ‘aww even then Vanna was wearing cute little dresses’ and then she said it herself in the video lol. So cute.”

A third chimed in, “Cute little girl, in a cute little lavender dress.”

It’s not every day fans get to see this softer, nostalgic side of the woman who’s been a staple on their TV screens since 1982.

For over four decades, Vanna White has been flipping letters and flashing smiles on Wheel of Fortune, working side by side with former host Pat Sajak, and after him, Ryan Seacrest.

And now, thanks to this charming throwback, we all know she’s been lighting up hearts since day one—with or without the puzzle board.